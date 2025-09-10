The former home of a short break unit for children and young people with special needs is to be knocked down to make way for a new classroom at a Lancashire primary.

Hyndburn Council has given permission for the demolition of the Hargreaves House Hostel on the site of White Ash School in Thwaites Road, Oswaldtwistle.

The move will pave the way for the construction of an extra classroom at the ‘outstanding ‘school for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Hargreaves House was shut as part of a Lancashire County Council shake-up of respite care which saw a £5million project to provide ground-breaking services for people with disabilities and their families from Hyndburn and Ribble Valley on the site of the former North Cliffe School in Great Harwood.

White Ash School, Oswaldtwistle | Google Maps

A report by a Hyndburn Council planning officer recommending approval for the demolition of Hargreaves House said: “The building proposed to be demolished is a timber frame with brick infill single storey former residential care facility located on the site of White Ash Primary School.

“The site is to remain undeveloped whilst a feasibility and design for a new school building is carried out by Lancashire County Council (LCC).

“The applicants are the governors of White Ash Primary School.

“LCC highways state that they have no objection but due to the sites location then the timing of the works to avoid school opening and closing would be crucial to maintain safety and minimise disruption to the highway network.

“However, the applicant has confirmed that the demolition would be undertaken in the summer holidays such that any conflict with the school would be avoided.

“The details would ensure the site would be restored and maintained in safe and secure condition until such time that it is redeveloped.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “Work is ongoing to demolish a single storey building on the site of White Ash Primary School. This building was part of the former Hargreaves House respite centre that was previously located there.

“Feasibility work will be undertaken by the County Council to consider the possible future use of this land.”

“The overnight short breaks unit for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities relocated from Hargreaves House to a bespoke new facility which is called Hilltop Lodge.

“This was built on the site of the former North Cliffe School and the location is shared with another bespoke new facility which is the Meadowfold Hyndburn Ribble Valley Short Break Service (which offers short break and emergency stays to adults who have a disability).”