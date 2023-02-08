Farington Moss St. Paul's C.E. Primary School on Croston Road was visited by the educational watchbody on December 13 and 14 2022 and has been rated good for all categories, just as it was in its last full inspection in 2013.

The school was also classed as ‘Good’ in a short inspection in 2017 and ‘Satisfactory’ following full inspections in 2010 and 2006.

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Farington Moss St Paul’s?

Photo Neil Cross; Farington Moss St Paul's school has been rated good in their OFSTED

The report begins: “Pupils are happy and safe at this school. They are polite and well mannered. There is a mutual respect between pupils and staff that creates a welcoming environment for all members of the school community.”

Inspectors added: “Pupils, and children in the early years, behave well in lessons and during social times. They live up to leaders’ high expectations of their conduct.”

In regards to the school leaders, they are said to deal with any bullying incidents “effectively”, and are “ambitious for pupils to succeed”, with most pupils achieving well and showing “focus and determination when they work”.

The school was also praised for providing pupils with “a range of opportunities to develop their leadership skills and contribute well to school life”, as well as “to develop their talents and interests” with various sports clubs and musical opportunities.

In terms of the curriculum, inspectors described it as “broad and balanced”, allowing children to “build their knowledge securely over time.”

Moreover, teachers are said to have “good subject knowledge”, whilst “Leaders have ensured that reading is a priority at the school”, “that pupils with SEND are identified accurately” and that they “support pupils’ personal development well”.

What does Farington Moss St Paul’s need to improve on according to Ofsted?

Inspectors wrote: “Leaders have not ensured that teachers know how to adapt the delivery of the curriculum successfully for some pupils with SEND. They do not check that these pupils are learning successfully. This sometimes means that these pupils do not get the right level of support that they need to learn all that they should.”

In addition, Ofsted said: “In some subjects, teachers do not know how to check that pupils have learned and remembered the curriculum as well as they should.”

What does Farington Moss St Paul’s say about their rating?

Headteacher Mr Eccleston said: “I am extremely proud of our school having been graded Good in our recent Ofsted inspection. This judgement is testament to the dedication of the whole team as we continue to provide the best education we can for all our children.

"Our school is very well supported by all our stakeholders including the members of our dedicated Governing body, Father Matthew and our links with St. Paul’s Church, our Parents and Carers, our Friends of St. Paul's School, and many charities and businesses in the wider community.