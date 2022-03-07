Credit: Dewhurst Homes

Impressive three-bed Preston home with modern kitchen, huge living spaces, and stunning bedrooms on the market for £675,000

This home is described by the estate agent as a ‘prestigious and stunning detached family home’.

By Jack Marshall
Monday, 7th March 2022, 3:59 pm

On the market for £675,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this Fulwood property features a spacious entrance hall, a formal lounge, dining room, modern fitted breakfast kitchen with utility room, a home office, a master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite, front and rear gardens, and integrated double garage. Take a look around...

1. WLEPnews-7-03-22-Lightfoot Lane 2 Preston Property PAP-NW

Credit: Dewhurst Homes

Photo: Credit: Dewhurst Homes

Photo Sales

2. WLEPnews-7-03-22-Lightfoot Lane 3 Preston Property PAP-NW

Credit: Dewhurst Homes

Photo: Credit: Dewhurst Homes

Photo Sales

3. WLEPnews-7-03-22-Lightfoot Lane 4 Preston Property PAP-NW

Credit: Dewhurst Homes

Photo: Credit: Dewhurst Homes

Photo Sales

4. WLEPnews-7-03-22-Lightfoot Lane 5 Preston Property PAP-NW

Credit: Dewhurst Homes

Photo: Credit: Dewhurst Homes

Photo Sales
PrestonFulwood
Next Page
Page 1 of 3