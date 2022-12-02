Eldon Primary School were crowned the winners of the Creative and Innovative Literacy Award at the annual Educate Awards held on Friday, November 18 at the Liverpool Cathedral.

The school, on Eldon Street, had also been shortlisted for Outstanding Commitment to STEM and Outstanding Commitment to Physical Education in Primary School, and was the only school in Preston to be shortlisted for an Educate Award this year.

Staff from Eldon Primary School at the Educate Awards 2022 where they scooped up a win.

Eldon Primary’s headteacher Azra Butt told the Post: “It was a stunning evening at the Educate Awards and our 8th year of participating! We have previously been the award winners for The Most Inspirational Primary School in 2017 and 2019, Leadership Team of the Year in 2018 and we have been shortlisted and runners up for The Best use of STEM 2021.

“This year our winning 'glass tick' trophy for ‘Innovative and Creative literacy Award’ was the icing on the cake! Miss Power, Eldon’s stunning leader of English, the teachers, staff and pupils hard work has made this possible. Our families and involvement of the community makes this a real community award.

“Well done, Team ELDON and everyone in the community!”

The Educate Awards is an annual prestigious awards ceremony which celebrates the excellence of schools across Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester. Founded in 2012, it is the largest education awards in the North West and the number of nominations submitted has grown year on year.

