Hundreds of schoolchildren from across Preston pushed themselves to the limit to compete in the 2022 Preston Primary Schools Indoor Athletics Finals.

Hosted and run by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), more than 400 years 4, 5 and 6 pupils from 23 primary schools battled against each other in a variety of track and field events.

The day-long event, which took place in UCLan’s Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre, saw pupils contest in a range of running and jumping events including the relay, standing high jump, triple jump, javelin, standing long jump, speed bounce and chest pass.

10-year-old Mei Ambrose, a Year 6 pupil at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, who took part in the running relay, said: “It’s a great place to be because we are all trying our best and you can see other children are achieving so much too. It’s a lot of fun and great for me as I love sports.”

Harris Primary School, Fulwood and Cadley Primary School, St Clare’s Catholic Primary School, and St Augustine’s Catholic Primary School were just some of the many schools taking part, whilst Preston’s Mayor Councillor Neil Darby also attended to watch the events.

James Gilmour, Deputy Head of St Francis’ Catholic Primary School, in Goosnargh, commented: “The event is all about the children having fun, having the opportunity to try different sports and competing against lots of other local schools. The children were really excited to be here and they have all enjoyed practising the different sports.”

UCLan’s BA Sports Coaching and BA Sport & PE students facilitated all sessions, and Dr Chris Gunn, Senior Lecturer in Sport Business Management and Sport Coaching,coordinated the event with School Games Organiser Mark Birkinshaw.

Chris said: “Today exemplifies the numerous accruable positive outcomes when community stakeholders coalesce. It takes months of planning and hard work, but it’s all worthwhile when you see everyone revelling in the great atmosphere. We had more than 400 school pupils visiting us for a day of fun and competition, facilitated by UCLan students, and various other partners. Our students are gaining valuable transferable skills while the school children are enjoying a day of positive sporting experiences.”

St Francis’ and Ashton’s St Andrew’s CE Primary School were crowned joint winners and will now represent Preston at next year’s Lancashire final.

Take a look at some of the fun pictures from the Preston sporting day below:

1. Preston Schools' Sports Day 14 pictures from the Preston Primary Schools Indoor Athletics Finals. Photo: UCLan Photo Sales

2. Preston Schools' Sports Day Over 400 children from across Preston competed Photo: UCLan Photo Sales

3. Preston Schools' Sports Day One school's team on the day Photo: UCLan Photo Sales

4. Preston Schools' Sports Day Long jumping Photo: UCLan Photo Sales