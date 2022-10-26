Eldon Primary School has been shortlisted for Innovative & Creative Literacy Award, Outstanding Commitment to STEM and Outstanding Commitment to Physical Education in Primary School. Eldon is the only school in Preston to be shortlisted for an Educate Award this year.

What are the Educate Awards?

The Educate Awards is an annual prestigious awards ceremony which celebrates the excellence of schools across Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester. Founded in 2012, it is the largest education awards in the North West and the number of nominations submitted has grown year on year.

Eldon Primary School has been shortlisted for three Educate Awards, pictured is headteacher Azra Butt.

What does Eldon say about their success?

Headteacher Azra Butt said: "The staff, pupils and Governors are thrilled to be shortlisted once again for the Outstanding Commitment to STEM Award and Creative And Innovative Literacy Award! It shows that the passion for learning continues and school is thriving!

“It is the first time that we have been shortlised for the Outstanding Commitment to Physical Education Award! Our children love developing their physical educational skills and have enjoyed competing with other children and schools! Eldon has a strong commitment to all subjects and has gone out if it’s way to develop a running track within 10 minutes walking distance from the school.

"We are looking to use this facility as much as possible and are actively sourcing volunteers to help our children to access this facility daily. If anyone reading wants to help a local school achieve this aim, please contact the school and ask to speak to the Headteacher, Mrs Butt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I must say a huge congratulations to the subject leaders Miss Power, Miss Sharples and Mrs Perry, supported by Miss Hall, for these shortlists!

“Fingers crossed for the finals, wish us well everyone!”

When will Eldon find out if they have won?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners will be announced at the 2022 awards ceremony, taking place at the Liverpool Cathedral on November 18.

Were any other Lancashire schools shortlisted?