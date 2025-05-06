Edge Hill among UK's top 10 most affordable universities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edge Hill has been ranked in the top 10 most affordable universities in the UK.

New research has placed Edge Hill University as the sixth most affordable university, one of only two North West institutions to feature in the top 10.

The comprehensive study by A-Level tutors Solar Tuition, which ranked the affordability of 133 UK universities, revealed that Edge Hill excels due to its well-balanced combination of moderate accommodation costs and competitive leisure expenses.

Lynda Brady, Interim Vice-Chancellor, said: “We are delighted to be recognised nationally as an affordable university; we are deeply committed to ensuring our students have the best possible experience and opportunity for the future and having a safe, high quality and affordable place to live is fundamental to enabling our students to thrive and achieve their potential.

Edge Hill Students at campus.

“The experience of our students is at the heart of what we do, and we know that in the current climate, it’s important that not only do students get the best value and quality for their degree, but that we remove as many barriers to their success as we can; reducing anxiety about finances is key amongst them.”

Edge Hill scored 75.68 out of 100, determined through data on multiple factors including weekly accommodation costs, annual tuition fees, weekly food shopping costs, average student salary, cost of a beer, public transport ticket prices, taxi costs and petrol prices.

The aim of this research was to create a comprehensive affordability index that ranks UK universities based on the real-world cost of student living, an important factor when students are choosing their new home and place of study.

Edge Hill promotes a number of initiatives to ensure student’s experience value for money; a free bus service, Edge Link, and discounted food options on campus contribute to a lower overall cost of living.

Students on Edge Hill Campus

The news follows another success just last month when the University was awarded the ‘Creating the Best Student Home’ title by ASRA for its dedication to student support, top-notch facilities and vibrant campus community for a second year running; more evidence of Edge Hill’s continued commitment to provide the best experience for students.

With a wide range of courses available, find your place to belong, study and live at Edge Hill University. Book your campus tour or open day to experience it first-hand.