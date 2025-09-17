East Lancs Learning Group student shines on European stage with Team UK

East Lancs Learning Group (ELLG) Painting and Decorating student, Shelby Fitzakerly, has represented Team UK at the prestigious EuroSkills 2025 competition in Herning, Denmark, and returned with a Medallion for Excellence.

Shelby, from Accrington, who studies at Accrington and Rossendale College, part of ELLG, was one of just two students from England and the only one from the North, to gain a medal at the competition, which brings together 600 of Europe’s most talented young professionals across 38 skills disciplines.

Her success marks a significant milestone on the road to WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, often described as the “skills Olympics.”

Shelby said: “It’s been an incredible honour to represent ELLG, my college, and the UK on such a big stage. The competition was tough but really inspiring, and it’s pushed me further than I thought possible. To come away with a Medallion for Excellence is something I’m so proud of and I hope I’ve shown other young people that with hard work and determination, amazing opportunities really are possible.”

Lisa O’Loughlin, CEO and Principal of East Lancs Learning Group, added: “We are absolutely delighted with Shelby’s achievement. To be the only college in England to see a student win a medal at EuroSkills is a huge accolade for Shelby and for ELLG.

“Her determination, talent, and professionalism have shone through, and she is a fantastic role model for her peers. This success underlines the world-class training and support we deliver at ELLG, and the important role our students will play in driving the skills and economic growth of our region.”

Shelby’s journey is part of a rigorous international training programme led by WorldSkills UK. Over the coming months, she will continue her development in the hope of being selected to represent the UK at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, where competitors from around the globe will showcase the very best of technical skills and innovation.