City college looks to expand as more students want to enrol on T-levels

Leaders at the college in Manchester Road, have submitted an application to Preston Council for permission to build an extension to third floor of the St. Cecilia Building, strengthen the existing ground to first floor columns, and possible ground works to strengthen existing foundations.

The application follows hot on the heals of permission being granted for a new mathematics school run by the college in partnership with Lancaster University.

Cardinal Newman College, Preston

A planning statement to the council for the latest application says: "The requirement for the expansion project has been generated by increased student numbers, specifically around delivery of the new Level 3 T Levels qualifications in the areas of Legal, Financial and Accounting.

"It will represent further investment by the College into education in the city and is seen as the next step in the development of their property strategy which has been significant over the last 10 years or so."

The proposal will broadly follow the layout of the lower floors by providing three additional classrooms, as well as some open learning and personal study space.

Architecturally, college bosses want the extension to accord with the existing ‘campus style’ using similar materials and colours.

The St. Cecilia Building is located within the main campus. The existing building already has an element of a third floor and this project will seek to extend it to occupy the full building footprint at that level.