The 18-year-old’s stellar academic achievements include completing a number of GCSEs and A-levels earlier than his peers at Westholme School near Blackburn and has now earned him a place at Hertford College.

Harry made short work of his GCSE mathematics, history and further mathematics, sitting and excelling in the final examinations in year 10 – a year earlier than normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not satisfied, he then went on to complete A Level computer science in year 11 in a single year and his mathematics A Level in year 12. He earned A*’s – the highest possible grade - in both.

Harry Smith, 18, from Chorley, outside Westholme School. The teenager won a place at Oxford University after completing his maths and computer science A-levels a year earlier than his peers

Harry said: “It feels amazing to have achieved a place at such a prestigious university and like all the hard work I've put in over the past couple of years has really paid off. “I’m really looking forward to studying maths, a subject I have enjoyed since a young age, and hope to specialise in topology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My teachers have been instrumental in helping me to achieve this success, from their classroom support to advice with applications, interviews and exam techniques.”

Harry achieved recurring success at the national UKMT Challenges and qualified for the Kangaroo or Olympiad challenge every year since the age of eleven – an incredible achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “All of the mathematics and computing competitions I’ve done with Westholme have taught me how to approach unfamiliar questions and situations and I am sure this has helped with my Oxford application.”

Dr Robson, Principal at Westholme School, said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Harry. He has been a fantastic role model at Westholme and a much-valued member of our Westholme family through his support and coaching of other students.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Achieving a place at Oxford is the cherry of top of what has been an outstanding educational journey and we cannot wait to see where his admirable passion and determination for learning will take him.”