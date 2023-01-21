Chorley teenager who won A* maths A-level one year early is awarded a place at Oxford University
Harry Smith, from Chorley, had already bagged top marks in maths and computer science with a year left of his sixth form career.
The 18-year-old’s stellar academic achievements include completing a number of GCSEs and A-levels earlier than his peers at Westholme School near Blackburn and has now earned him a place at Hertford College.
Harry made short work of his GCSE mathematics, history and further mathematics, sitting and excelling in the final examinations in year 10 – a year earlier than normal.
Not satisfied, he then went on to complete A Level computer science in year 11 in a single year and his mathematics A Level in year 12. He earned A*’s – the highest possible grade - in both.
Harry said: “It feels amazing to have achieved a place at such a prestigious university and like all the hard work I've put in over the past couple of years has really paid off. “I’m really looking forward to studying maths, a subject I have enjoyed since a young age, and hope to specialise in topology.
“My teachers have been instrumental in helping me to achieve this success, from their classroom support to advice with applications, interviews and exam techniques.”
Harry achieved recurring success at the national UKMT Challenges and qualified for the Kangaroo or Olympiad challenge every year since the age of eleven – an incredible achievement.
He added: “All of the mathematics and computing competitions I’ve done with Westholme have taught me how to approach unfamiliar questions and situations and I am sure this has helped with my Oxford application.”
Dr Robson, Principal at Westholme School, said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Harry. He has been a fantastic role model at Westholme and a much-valued member of our Westholme family through his support and coaching of other students.”
“Achieving a place at Oxford is the cherry of top of what has been an outstanding educational journey and we cannot wait to see where his admirable passion and determination for learning will take him.”
Dr Robinson added: “Harry certainly has a very bright and exciting future ahead of him.”