Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yesterday, Albany Academy headteacher Peter Mayland sent an email to parents/carers warning them of an online chat forum that suggested plans for widespread disorder in Chorley Town Centre later that day.

The email read: “It has been brought to the attention of schools in the Chorley area that some online chat has suggested plans for widespread disorder in Chorley town centre tonight, between children from Chorley and others from out of area. There have been suggestions that knives may be involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All partner agencies will be taking steps to safeguard children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorley Police patrolling Chorley Town Centre following reports of potential disorder.

“Could we please ask that you dissuade your children from going out tonight, unless to an organised activity. We also ask that you do not draw their attention to this alert as this may cause more curious children and young persons to seek out disorder to watch and join in with.”

Police had been made aware of the reports and said they were investigating, as well as upping their presence in the town.

In an update posted on Facebook at 11:10pm, Chorley Police wrote: “You may have heard/ seen on Social Media this afternoon of a potential fight involving youths in the Friday Street area of Chorley.

The only people in sight were the police themselves!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In response to these reports Chorley Neighbourhood Team, assisted by Chorley Immediate Response maintained a highly visible presence in the Friday Street area as well as other known hot-spot locations.

“We are pleased to say we encountered no trouble and any congregating youths up to no good were moved on and we received no reports of any disturbance relating to this supposed arranged fight.