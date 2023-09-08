News you can trust since 1886
Chorley Police confirm fears of teen street fights never materialised in the town centre

Chorley Police have confirmed that fears of widespread teenage fights in the town centre last night (Thursday, September 7) never materialised.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 8th Sep 2023, 07:54 BST- 2 min read
Yesterday, Albany Academy headteacher Peter Mayland sent an email to parents/carers warning them of an online chat forum that suggested plans for widespread disorder in Chorley Town Centre later that day.

The email read: “It has been brought to the attention of schools in the Chorley area that some online chat has suggested plans for widespread disorder in Chorley town centre tonight, between children from Chorley and others from out of area. There have been suggestions that knives may be involved.

"All partner agencies will be taking steps to safeguard children.

Chorley Police patrolling Chorley Town Centre following reports of potential disorder.Chorley Police patrolling Chorley Town Centre following reports of potential disorder.
“Could we please ask that you dissuade your children from going out tonight, unless to an organised activity. We also ask that you do not draw their attention to this alert as this may cause more curious children and young persons to seek out disorder to watch and join in with.”

Police had been made aware of the reports and said they were investigating, as well as upping their presence in the town.

In an update posted on Facebook at 11:10pm, Chorley Police wrote: “You may have heard/ seen on Social Media this afternoon of a potential fight involving youths in the Friday Street area of Chorley.

The only people in sight were the police themselves!The only people in sight were the police themselves!
“In response to these reports Chorley Neighbourhood Team, assisted by Chorley Immediate Response maintained a highly visible presence in the Friday Street area as well as other known hot-spot locations.

“We are pleased to say we encountered no trouble and any congregating youths up to no good were moved on and we received no reports of any disturbance relating to this supposed arranged fight.

“We would like to thank the members of public who called in to make us aware of this information and for your continued support as part of #OpCenturion tackling ASB and nuisance in Chorley Town Centre.”