Earlier today Albany Academy Headteacher Peter Mayland sent an email to parents/carers warning them of an online chat forum that suggested plans for widespread disorder in Chorley Town Centre this evening involving children from Chorley and further afield.

The email seen by the Lancashire Post read: “It has been brought to the attention of schools in the Chorley area that some online chat has suggested plans for widespread disorder in Chorley town centre tonight, between children from Chorley and others from out of area. There have been suggestions that knives may be involved.

"All partner agencies will be taking steps to safeguard children.

“Could we please ask that you dissuade your children from going out tonight, unless to an organised activity. We also ask that you do not draw their attention to this alert as this may cause more curious children and young persons to seek out disorder to watch and join in with.”

When approached by the Post Albany Academy Mr Mayland said that they had received the information from another agency and that they have already reported it to the police.

In the letter to parents, Mr Mayland added: "There is no further information to pass on currently and no information to suggest that pupils at Albany are involved, but we would like our parents/carers to be informed in order to take appropriate steps to ensure your child's/ children's safety outside of school hours."

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police told the Post: “We have been made aware of this and are looking into it. There will be increased patrols in the area as a precaution.”