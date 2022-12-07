St Bede's Catholic Primary School was reinspected in October and given a ‘good’ rating in a report published on December 2. The school was also judged to be good in 2017 and 2012, following a ‘satisfactory’ classification in 2010.

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about St Bede's Catholic Primary School?

Inspectors began the report by stating “Staff welcome pupils warmly each morning at St Bede’s”, adding that pupils say staff are “kind” and they “trust staff to help them with any worries that they may have”.

Pupils from St Bede's Catholic Primary School celebrate a good Ofsted rating.

Pupils are said to “feel happy and safe”, be “enthusiastic and eager to learn”, and – matching leaders’ high expectations – achieve and behave well.

The report adds: “The newly appointed headteacher, alongside the senior leadership team, has quickly established a clear view of the school’s strengths and those areas requiring further development. Along with governors, leaders have already set out a clear path to improve the school further”, noting a recent review of the curriculum.

Inspectors also praised the wide range of after-school activities, the reading programme, and the way in which “pupils develop a respect for people’s differences”.

Inspectors noted the good behaviour and enthusiasm of students.

What does St Bede's Catholic Primary School need to improve on according to Ofsted?

The report notes that leaders’ revised curriculums are in the early stages of implementation and so leaders “are not fully assured that the curriculums are being delivered consistently and effectively by all staff” and “should ensure that the new curriculums are implemented rigorously and evaluate their impact on pupils’ learning”.

Inspectors also wrote: “On occasions, teachers do not adapt the delivery of the curriculum well enough to meet the needs of some pupils with SEND. This means that a few pupils with SEND do not achieve as well as they could.”

What does St Bede's Catholic Primary School say about their latest report?

St Bede's, Preston Road, Clayton Green, had a new headteacher appointed in September 2022.

