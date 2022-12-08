Trinity Church of England/Methodist Primary School was inspected on October 12-13 of this year and in a report published on November 30, it was rated good for quality of education, leadership and management, and early years provision, and outstanding for behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

The school, on Unity Place, was also rated good following full inspections in 2015 and 2012, having only opened in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q) What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Trinity CofE/Methodist Primary School?

Pupils from Trinity School in Buckshaw Village celebrate their school receiving a good rating from Ofsted with head teacher Mrs Jill Wright.

Inspectors said the school had “a real sense of community” with pupils explaining to inspectors how they live out the school’s motto of ‘Living life in all its fulness’, and teachers greeting pupils every day “with a warm, friendly smile.”

Pupils are described as being “happy and safe”, they “enjoy their learning” and behave “exemplary”, with bullying being “extremely rare”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff have high expectations for pupils’ achievement, including (SEND), and “skilfully” make any changes to the delivery of the curriculum to ensure that pupils achieve well.

In terms of the curriculum, it is “broad and balanced”, especially well designed in the early years, and every year group is “well prepared for the next stages of their education.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupil's in front of the school's motto ‘Living life in all its fulness’

The school was also praised for its “exceptional range of enrichment activities”, its wider personal development programme and the fact that it puts reading “at the heart of the school's curriculum”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q) What does Trinity CofE/Methodist Primary School need to improve on according to Ofsted?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors noted “In a minority of subjects, leaders have not identified in sufficient depth the most important knowledge that they want pupils to learn. This prevents some pupils from learning all that they should." They advised leaders to better identify the essential topics and concepts so that pupils remember more of the curriculum.

Trinity Church of England/Methodist Primary School opened in 2010 and has always received good ratings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q) What does Trinity CofE/Methodist Primary School say about their rating?