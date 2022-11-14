Bakes by Hope on Station Road is owned by 21-year-old Hope Campbell but six months after opening, the young baker has said the shop’s last day of business will be December, 24.

Taking to Facebook, Hope said: “Unfortunately bakesbyhope will be closing in December this year 2022.

“This is something I have debated and toyed with for months, endless nights of tears and trying to make a decision.

Bakes By Hope will remain open until December 24 and is set to offer plenty of Christmas treats.

“This has been the hardest and most exhausting decisions I’ve ever had to make, but due to the current climate and cost of living crisis this business is no longer feasible.

“It has always been my dream to own a cake shop for as long as I can remember.

“I grew up baking with my nana, watching cake tv shows, and baking after school.

“I’ve worked at two bakeries, done one year at college, completed one apprenticeship and started my own business.

Bakes By Hope, owned by Hope Campbell (pictured) is sadly closing its doors after six months.

“I cannot thank every single one of my customers enough for allowing me to get this far.”

Although the store will not close until Saturday, December 24, Bakes by Hope will not be accepting anymore celebration orders from now on, with all the company’s energy being focused on the shop instead.

Hope added: “I have so many Christmas products coming out so let’s leave with a bang!

“Those who know me will understand how hard this is for me, I will be taking some time for me in the new year to take care of myself! Who knows what the future holds.”

Speaking to the Post, Hope further explained the pressures that caused her business to close.

She said: “Firstly the current climate and cost of living crisis, with everything going up one of the first things to go is luxuries and unfortunately cakes is one of them..

"Secondly the rise in cost of ingredients is huge! Some have doubled or even tripled in price, but in order to make my products affordable to buy, unfortunately I absorbed most of the costs, and when running a small business that's something you can't really do.

"Electricity, water, ingredients, petrol, insurance has all risen and unfortunately I just couldn't support it any longer. I started off really great and I was so busy I couldn't keep up with it! And then after the cost of living crisis was announced that's when everything really went downhill.

"I would just like to add a thank you to all of my customers that continue to come in every week, I did achieve my dream for a short while and although it's not gone to plan I'm still forever grateful for all the support I've received!”

The announcement of the closure received an overwhelmingly supportive response from users online, with over 60 comments expressing their sadness at the news.

One user wrote, “Sorry to hear this your cakes, brownies and so on are amazing and delicious! I hope you carry on baking”, whilst another said “Noooo.. absolutely gutted.. you'll massively be missed”