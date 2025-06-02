Child Safety Week: Why it’s crucial to teach kids online skills for safer surfing

National tutoring business, Tutor Doctor, provide their advice to parents on how to teach their kids online safety this Child Safety Week.

Let’s face it – kids today are growing up in a completely different world to the one we knew. From the moment they can swipe a screen, they’re navigating digital spaces – chatting with friends, watching videos, playing games and even doing homework online. And while the internet brings lots of amazing educational opportunities, it also comes with risks that children aren’t always prepared to handle.

That’s why, during this Child Safety Week, it’s so important to shine a light on online safety. Just like we teach kids to look both ways before crossing the road, we need to give them the skills to spot digital dangers and respond wisely. The goal isn’t to scare them or ban the tech – it’s to empower them to enjoy the digital world safely and confidently.

Here, Tutor Doctor’s education specialist Becky Ward, shares her tips for parents on how to help kids become savvy digital citizens – and why these skills matter now more than ever.

Tutor teaching online skills

The digital world is their world

Children today are digital natives – they’ve never known their life without the internet. Online spaces are where they learn, socialise and explore, often independently. Whether they’re on YouTube, TikTok, playing online games or using learning apps, children are active online from a very young age.

While it can be tempting to limit or ban screen time altogether, that rarely teaches long-term digital responsibility. Instead, we should be guiding them to make smart, informed choices. Helping them build confidence and judgement around their online behaviour is essential. In many ways, we’re equipping them with a digital toolkit for life – and it’s one they’ll use every single day.

Spotting the red flags

Children can come across all sorts online – from inappropriate content and fake news to online scams and people who may not be who they claim to be. The internet can be a brilliant space, but it also has its dark corners. Sadly, risks like cyberbullying, grooming and phishing scams are all too common and not always easy for young people to recognise.

That’s why it’s important to teach them key safety skills. Some of the most essential include:

Protecting personal information – never sharing full names, school details or locations.

never sharing full names, school details or locations. Recognising when something feels ‘off’ – whether it’s a message from a stranger or a video that doesn’t seem right.

whether it’s a message from a stranger or a video that doesn’t seem right. Using built-in safety features – such as privacy settings, comment filters and the ability to block or report users.

such as privacy settings, comment filters and the ability to block or report users. Knowing what to do when things go wrong – like turning to a trusted adult or taking a screenshot for evidence.

Just as crucial is building a relationship of trust. Make it clear that they can always come to you with anything they’re unsure about and that they won’t get into trouble for speaking up. An open line of communication can be one of your most powerful tools to guarantee your child’s online safety.

Building digital resilience

Even with the best support, no child will get it right 100% of the time – and that’s okay. It’s important they know that if something upsetting happens online, they can speak up and get help.

Helping children build digital resilience means encouraging them to think critically – to question what they see, challenge misinformation and reflect on how online interactions make them feel. They also need support developing emotional resilience – from dealing with nasty comments or exclusion in group chats, to encountering distressing content online.

And, just as importantly, we need to model and encourage kindness online. Being a respectful, thoughtful digital citizen is about much more than just avoiding danger – it’s making the internet a better place for everyone.

Parents and carers as digital role models

Children learn by example – and that includes how we use technology. If adults are constantly scrolling or glued to their screens, children are likely to adopt the same habits. Setting healthy boundaries around screen time should be a shared effort – something you agree together, rather than a strict set of rules imposed from above.

Take an interest in your child’s online world. Ask questions about what they’re watching or who they’re chatting with. Join in – watch videos together, try out a new app or play the game they enjoy. Not only does this help build trust, but it can also open the door to really valuable conversations about safety and wellbeing more generally.

Finally, stay informed. There are some brilliant UK-based resources to support you, including NSPCC’s Net Aware, Childnet and the UK Safer Internet Centre, all of which offer up-to-date advice and tools for families navigating life online.

Digital skills are absolutely key to keeping children safe, confident and in control online. This Child Safety Week, take a moment to check in with your child about their digital life – ask what they enjoy, what’s worrying them and how you can support them better. Keeping kids safe online is a team effort!