Cardinal Newman College smash national average this A-level results day

Results were strong across the board, with 72% of students achieving A* - B at advanced level (Level 3 studies), whilst an impressive 90% of students acieved A*-C in their A-levels, far smashing the national average grades for all A-Levels at A* - C is 75.4%.

Newman say are especially delighted with the results for their Science and Maths subjects, for instance 88% of otheir A-Level Maths students achieved grades A* - B compared to 62% nationally.

Principal Nick Burnham said: “This years’ results are fantastic and complete a brilliant year for the college following our Ofsted Outstanding judgment. I am so proud of how well our students have done. These results, as ever, are a testament to the hard work that they put into their studies, as well as the dedication of our unbelievably talented staff.”

In a statement, Cardinal Newman added: “In reality, what this means is that if you chose Cardinal Newman for your post 16 education, your chances of success are fantastic. It’s important to us that our students feel happy, supported and are enjoying their studies. If they are happy and enjoying their work, they will achieve much better grades as a result.