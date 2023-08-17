News you can trust since 1886
Cardinal Newman College smash national average this A-level results day

Students and staff at Cardinal Newman are celebrating once again, as this year’s results areannounced, and the college say they couldn not be prouder of how well their students have done.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 17th Aug 2023, 15:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 16:27 BST

Results were strong across the board, with 72% of students achieving A* - B at advanced level (Level 3 studies), whilst an impressive 90% of students acieved A*-C in their A-levels, far smashing the national average grades for all A-Levels at A* - C is 75.4%.

Newman say are especially delighted with the results for their Science and Maths subjects, for instance 88% of otheir A-Level Maths students achieved grades A* - B compared to 62% nationally.

Principal Nick Burnham said: “This years’ results are fantastic and complete a brilliant year for the college following our Ofsted Outstanding judgment. I am so proud of how well our students have done. These results, as ever, are a testament to the hard work that they put into their studies, as well as the dedication of our unbelievably talented staff.”

In a statement, Cardinal Newman added: “In reality, what this means is that if you chose Cardinal Newman for your post 16 education, your chances of success are fantastic. It’s important to us that our students feel happy, supported and are enjoying their studies. If they are happy and enjoying their work, they will achieve much better grades as a result.

“It is this approach that the College lives by, with a whole range of additional opportunities available to our students. This includes a fantastic pastoral programme, delivered by our Achievement Tutors, the HE* Programme, designed to stretch and challenge our most able students and help them achieve their aspirations. We also offer of an extensive enrichment programme including trips and visits both in the UK and abroad, which allows our students to enhance their classroom experiences with engaging activities whilst seeing the world. We also have a fantastic range of support systems in place, from our counselling team to the Equality and Diversity team and Health and Wellbeing team, all of whom are in place to ensure students have the skills they need to look after their well-being not just whilst they are at Newman, but for their whole lives.”

