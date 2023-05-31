Burscough Village primary school pupils VIP mascots at Burscough football club

Theon and Holly VIPS at Burscough FC

The football club were delighted with the entries, awarding four runners up certificates, and choosing two winning designs from children in Year 5. One of the pupils came up with the very catchy slogan of – “Be a Linnet to Win It”!

On Saturday April 22, Holly and Theon were invited to attend the Burscough FC versus Northwich Victoria football match as VIPs. They received a tour of the ground, got to practise taking penalties and walk on to the pitch with the players as mascots. The children, along with their families, also got to choose their Player of the Match, which was awarded to Mosopeoluwo Awe.

Miss Smith, Headteacher, commented: “We were delighted to hear that Theon and Holly were selected to be VIPs for the day, especially as we had just found out that their hard work in Year 4 had led us to being awarded a Top 200 Primary School status by the DFE. BVPS had one of highest average (24.6/25) multiplication test scores in England.” Miss Smith continued: “Burscough FC offered all the families of our school discounted tickets, and it was lovely to see lots of families at the game cheering on their local football club.”

Mr Kitney, Commercial Manager, Burscough Football Club, commented: “We were amazed by the designs created by the children. We look forward to working with the school on future projects.

“Unfortunately, Burscough FC lost 1-0 on the day, however, the mascots were very supporting to the players.” Mr Kitney, continued: “All the local schools will be using the Burscough FC ground to host a football tournament, it is great to see the local community using the facilities.”

