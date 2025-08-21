Burscough Students Celebrate top GCSE results
Staff at Burscough are thrilled to report that the year-on-year improvement continues in all key measures, with strong performance right across the curriculum.
At Burscough Priory Academy, part of the Endeavour Learning Trust, the success of the Class of 2025 is notable:
- 73% of students achieved Grade 9-4 including English and Mathematics
- 71% of students secured 5 GCSEs at Grade 9-4 including English and Mathematics
- 77% of subjects achieved an attainment increase at Grade 9, 8 or 7
- In total, almost a quarter of grades achieved were at Grade 9, 8 or 7 with 229 individual top grades secured.
Students have excelled in Mathematics, with nearly one in three grades at 9, 8 or 7 and 86% achieving Grade 4 or above. In addition, Chemistry sees over half of the students achieve one of the top grades.
Attainment in Biology, Physics, Geography, History, Spanish, Creative iMedia, Drama and Music mirrors that of Mathematics at the highest grades but also at the other measures.
Results in English continue to climb, by 5% at grade 9-7 and again, this is reflected in the strong and standard pass rates.
Some of the individual outstanding results include:
- Kate Huxtable secured 8 Grade 9’s and 1 Grade 8. She will now move to Runshaw College to study Biology and Mathematics A-Levels.
- Daisy Hart achieved 3 Grade 9, 4 Grade 8’s and 2 Grade 7’s. These results will allow her to study A-Levels at Cardinal Newman College.
- Jack Lea attained 3 Grade 9’s, 4 Grade 8’s and 2 Grade 7’s. He will now study A-Levels in Geography, Geology and Law at Runshaw College.
The students who made the most progress were:
- Maggie Murphy who achieved 1 Grade 9, 4 Grade 8 and 4 Grade 7’s. She has secured a place at Runshaw College to Combined Social Sciences.
- Luca Noone secured 1 Grade 6, 3 Grade 5’s, 4 Grade 4’s and will move on to Southport College, studying Architecture.
Lucy MacLaren, Headteacher of Burscough Priory Academy, said:
“We are incredibly proud of our students. Their results are a testament to their ambition and hard work which has truly paid off – they will open up many doors for very bright futures.
“These results reflect the spirit of our school based on our mission, E Pluribus Unum. As one, the students, their parents with our staff, have worked together and hard for academic excellence and these, a fantastic set of results. I wish them every success and genuinely couldn’t be happier for them.”
David Clayton, CEO of the Endeavour Learning Trust, said:
“It’s great to see such a fantastic set of results for Burscough Priory. The students have shown real resilience and determination, and it’s brilliant to see their hard work rewarded. These moments matter not just for the grades, but for the confidence they build. Well done to all involved.”