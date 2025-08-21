Brownedge St Mary’s celebrate 'best GCSE results ever' for third year running

The school is again celebrating and exceptionally proud of the immense success their pupils have achieved this year and applauds the dedication, resilience and hard work of students, staff and the whole school community.

Mrs Oddie, headteacher said: “Today is an example of what hard work and perseverance can achieve, with our pupils being rewarded with superb results.

“Their time at Brownedge has empowered them academically, as well as enabling them to grow and learn values that will last a lifetime.

“This year, our pupils have achieved outstanding grades, which are a result of our culture of inclusivity and high expectations identified by Ofsted in May 2025, and I could not be prouder of what our community has achieved. Thank you for all staff who work tirelessly to support our pupils each and everyday.”

Results have seen an increase in 9-7% grades in the vast majority of subjects offered by Brownedge.

Successes are in many subjects, notably significant our Sciences, Languages and History results; with a 10 to 25% increase in these subjects.

We also celebrate excellent performances by exceptional pupils:

Ryan C: seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7.

Alice D: four grade 9s, five grade 8s.

Amber M: four grade 9s, one grade 8 and three grade 7s.

Inugi W: two grade 9s, six grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Luca M: two grade 9s, two grade 8s, four grade 7s and two grade 6s.

Aurora L: two grade 9s, five grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Aaron C: one grade 9, three grade 8s and four grade 7s.

Althea Q: three grade 9s, three grade 8s and three grade 7s.

From our most able pupils gaining an array of the very highest grades, to the pupils who have made the most progress across all subject areas. They are now in a strong position to step out into their next journey in learning, and able to make a difference to the world around them.”

