Brookfield Community Primary School on Watling Street Road was visited by the educational watchbody on December 6 and 7 2022 and has been rated good for all categories. The school was also classed as ‘Good’ in it’s last full inspection in 2016, after being put in special measures in 2014.

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Brookfield Community Primary School?

The report begins: “Pupils and children in the early years enjoy coming to school. Pupils told inspectors that they trust that staff will help them if they have any concerns. This helps pupils to feel safe. Pupils value the recognition that they get from leaders and staff for working hard. This makes pupils happy.”

Brookfield Primary are celebrating after getting a 'Good' Ofsted rating. Pictured: deputy headteacher Rachel Little and headteacher Jill Lucas with some of the pupils.

Ofsted say staff have “high expectations of pupils’ behaviour” and deal with any incidents of bullying “quickly”. In turn, all pupils behave well, meaning that, “in most lessons, pupils can get on with their learning without disruption”.

The curriculum is described as being “ambitious for all pupils, including those with SEND”, with staff checking what pupils do and do not know, and having the knowledge to “present information clearly to pupils. As a result, pupils know more and remember more over time.”

Leaders expect pupils, including (SEND), to achieve well, and in many subjects, they do. Inspectors added: “Pupils make the most of the learning opportunities that teachers provide for them. Pupils achieve well and, by the end of Year 6, they are ready for the next stage in their education.”

Inspectors also noted “Pupils value the range of clubs they can take part in, such as gardening and mindfulness. They are proud to represent the school at events linked to the choir or competitive sports. They enjoy their visits to museums and local places of interest.” Meanwhile “leaders have carefully selected opportunities to enhance pupils’ wider development”.

Brookfield was rated good for all categories: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

What does Brookfield Community Primary School need to improve on according to Ofsted?

Inspectors wrote: “Some pupils do not attend school regularly enough. This limits how well they learn. Leaders should work with these pupils and their families to improve their attendance so that they can benefit from the good quality of education that the school provides."

Ofsted also noted: “In some areas of the curriculum, leaders have not identified the key knowledge that children in the early years and pupils in Years 1 to 6 should learn or when they should learn it. In these subjects, this prevents teachers from designing learning that builds up pupils’ knowledge over time. Leaders should ensure that they finalise their curriculum thinking in these areas”.

Assistant headteacher Laura Payne works with some of the pupils.

What does Brookfield Community Primary School say about their rating?

Headteacher Jill Lucas said:“I am beyond thrilled with the confirmation from Ofsted that Brookfield is a good school. This judgement reflects the continued dedication of the talented team here at the school and confirms that the community is has the provision it deserves.

"The process was thorough, with inspectors examining all aspects of school life . Their role was to report accurately on the school they saw, and we feel they have done that.