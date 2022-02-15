Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School hold a sponsored litter pick to raise money for school eco projects

Children from Brindle Gregson Lane Primary school in Preston took part in a sponsored litter pick on Saturday (February 12), to raise funds for eco projects around the school.

Organised by the school’s Parents, Teachers and Friends Association, 20 children and their grown-ups braved the weather and gathered at Gregson Lane Community Centre in the morning where they were given litter collectors provided by Chorley Council.

Wearing hi vis jackets, paid for by sponsorship from nearby business Mike England Timber, which will also be used for their ‘Walk to School’ week later in the year, the children walked round the Gregson Lane playing field and local area and collected more than 10 bags of rubbish.

Rebecca Dunn, who organised the litter pick for the PTFA, said “We were really impressed with the children who took part. The poor weather didn’t put them off and they were very pleased to be helping the environment by collecting so much rubbish. We also want to thank the community for their support and encouragement”.

As a thank you, the children were given goodie bags containing flower seeds, recycled crayons and eco friendly wooden medals donated by local business Foxglove Custom Creations.

Sponsorship and donations raised by the pupils will be used for Eco projects at the school including improvements to the pond area and nature garden as well as a new play area.

One child who took part, James aged 6 said: “I wanted join in because I like to try and help the planet. We recycle lots at home and I have my own litter picker but I liked doing it with my friends. I had great fun and I couldn’t believe how much rubbish was in the bushes! We got 3 full bags.”

Another pupil, Mia, 7 said: "It was really cold and wet but it was really good to do the litter picking because there was so much rubbish. The money will help my school open the walled garden to play in with my friends" whilst Leo ,4 added: "Litterpicking is good, I want to do it again!"

Other children from the school who were unable to attend on the day pledged to collect litter in their local area during half term with some already collecting 6 bags full of rubbish.

Chair of the PTFA Lydia Schwarz said: “As a PTFA to Brindle Gregson Lane Primary, we are very excited to have organised a community event which will not only help raise awareness for pupils of the impact of litter but also involve them, and local young children, in positive community action.”