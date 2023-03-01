A post on the Blackpool & Fylde College’s social media page was intended to showcase some of the practical work carried out by marine biology students – who are required to dissect marine species as part of the curriculum.

But some members of the public reacted with negative comments, branding it ‘senseless, unsustainable and cruel’, to share images of the pregnant shark.

The post included a close-up of the nine shark pups, and photos of the students at work – and a comment, which read: “A fin-tastic morning for our Marine Biology students today getting their teeth into some shark dissection.”

A spokesperson for the college has defended the post, saying it’s a vital part of the curriculum and essential to educate students for the ‘long term awareness, benefit and protection of the species’.

They said they had no idea the shark was pregnant, and it’s not an endangered specie.

Daryl Platt, Vice-Principal for Engagement at B&FC, told Blackpool Gazette: “It’s an elasmobranch, a very common specie, and it was bought from a food supplier destined for the food industry. You could have easily bought it for your dinner, and then when it’s been dissected that’s what was found. We also dissect sea bass, because it’s a requirement on the curriculum to understand anatomy and physiological structures.”

