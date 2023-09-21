BBC Radio One to broadcast live from UCLan campus throughout Freshers Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Presenters Dean McCullough, Vicky Hawkesworth and Nat O'Leary will broadcast their early afternoon show live on campus between 1pm and 3.30pm from Monday, September 25 through to Thursday, September 28.

UCLan say there will be plenty of opportunities for their students to get involved as both Dean and Vicky will be creating fun pre-recorded segments for their show at various events.

You can expect to see the presenters at the Students’ Union (SU) Societies Fair, trying to convince UCLan students to join fake societies, or getting up on stage to perform a Beyonce classic during the Welcome Week karaoke event.

BBC Radio One have chosen UCLan as their home for Welcome Week

They will also host some of their regular on-air features which could include Monday Punday, The Review Game or Celebrity Storage Unit, and give them a UCLan/Preston twist.

Throughout the week, the Radio One team will then be out and about photographing and filming content for their website and social media channels.

Director of Communications for the University of Central Lancashire, Ginette Unsworth, said: “We are very excited BBC Radio One are joining our Welcome Week celebrations. Having them here will create a real buzz on campus and a big warm welcome for our new and returning students.

“BBC Radio One coming to UCLan will also showcase the city of Preston which is a thriving city built on a rich history. Our university and the people of Preston will certainly give Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth a traditional friendly northern welcome.”

Fresh content will be created throughout UCLan’s Welcome Week and can be found on the university’s social media channels.

Television presenter Ranvir Singh also shared the exciting news on her Instagram account: the Preston born host of Good Morning Britain graduated from UCLan in 2000 with a postgraduate diploma in broadcast journalism.