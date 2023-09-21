UCLan freshers 2023: Best places to visit during your first week in Preston
This weekend thousands of university freshers will descend on Preston for the start of the new University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) term.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:50 BST
For many of these freshers, Preston will be an unknown city, as yet unexplored, so if you’re stuck on what to do, we’re here to help you out.
Below we’ve put together a suggestion of things to do in Preston during Freshers Week, which officially runs between Sunday, September 24 and Saturday, Septeber 30.
Starting with some more laidback daytime activities, the list then ends on the most traditional aspect of Freshers Week… the clubs!
