UCLan freshers 2023: Best places to visit during your first week in Preston

This weekend thousands of university freshers will descend on Preston for the start of the new University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) term.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:50 BST

For many of these freshers, Preston will be an unknown city, as yet unexplored, so if you’re stuck on what to do, we’re here to help you out.

Below we’ve put together a suggestion of things to do in Preston during Freshers Week, which officially runs between Sunday, September 24 and Saturday, Septeber 30.

Starting with some more laidback daytime activities, the list then ends on the most traditional aspect of Freshers Week… the clubs!

Things for UCLan freshers to do in their first week...

1. Freshers week in Preston

Things for UCLan freshers to do in their first week... Photo: n/a

This busy outdoor market is a treasure trove of fresh produce, artisan goods, and unique finds.

2. Preston Market

This busy outdoor market is a treasure trove of fresh produce, artisan goods, and unique finds. Photo: Google Maps

If the weather allows it, enjoy a stroll or a sit down in this beautiful park at the heart of the city.

3. Avenham and Miller Park

If the weather allows it, enjoy a stroll or a sit down in this beautiful park at the heart of the city. Photo: AAMP

Whether on a bike or on feet, tackling the Preston Guild Wheel may be the cure to your fresher's hangover...

4. Preston Guild Wheel

Whether on a bike or on feet, tackling the Preston Guild Wheel may be the cure to your fresher's hangover... Photo: NW

