The existing car park at New Longton All Saints’ C of E Primary School only has seven spaces, so staff and visitors are forced to park on the main road outside the school, or on nearby side streets.

This means traffic on Hugh Barn Lane between Longton and Whitestake is forced into one lane outside the school, leaving motorists to "take their chance" and often speed to get through the narrowing road quickly.

Planning documents say the current situation causes "severe traffic issues".

Headteacher James Maloney outside his school

In August, 20-year-old moped rider Lewis Turner died after being struck by a car on the junction of Sheephill Lane and Station Road, outside the school. The incident occurred on a Saturday in the school holidays, but it has focused attention on the safety of the road.

For more than five years, the school's headteacher, James Maloney has been working towards a solution, and in November, Governors launched plans for a £100,000 28-space car park on part of a school field off Hugh Barn Lane. The site is currently used as a trim trail area.

Speaking at the time, Mr Maloney said: "We want to make a positive change for the village.

Cars are forced to park on the road and on side streets surrounding the school

"This is a rat-run to the A59, so if we can limit the chance of a serious accident or fatalities through making a positive change to our infrastructure, we will.”

This week, permission was passed. A new trim trail area has already been developed on the school’s ‘top field’.