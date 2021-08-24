Tributes paid to 'incredible' young man from Chorley who died after New Longton moped collision

Tributes have been flooding in to remember Lewis after he lost his life following the incident on Wham Lane, August 21.

And more than £7,000 has been raised in less than 24 hours to help fund a funeral that will see him lay to rest by loved ones close to him.

In a heartfelt public post shared on social media, his older brother Jordan acknowledged him as a 'beautiful, handsome, loving, thoughtful, hard-working baby brother' who taught him to 'embrace life.'

20 year old Lewis tragically died following a road collision on August 21

A statement from his family today read: "Lewis was a kind, gentle, caring, thoughtful and beautiful boy with nothing but love to give. He brightened up everyone's day with just a cheeky smile and wanted nothing more than for other people around him to be happy.

"He worked so hard as a plasterer and worked every weekend he possibly could. His work ethic was rare in a boy of his age, but he was great at what he did and that gave him drive.

"He did not deserve to be taken from us so soon. His infectious laugh, his beautiful eyes, his presence, his compassion, his being will be missed by so many.

"There are no amount of words that can possibly describe how amazing he was. Fly high little (and big) brother. We love you."

His family described Lewis as an incredible human being

His older brother Jordan added: "Lewis was an incredible human being, taken way too soon. He was loved and adored by everyone.

"We have been through so much together and although I’m the elder, he guided me through life too. I owe him a great deal for teaching me how to just be calm, thoughtful and just embrace life.

We are all still suffering tremendously and will be for some time. Each minute of every day is very painful right now."

A Go Fund Me page was set up on Monday evening, August 23, in a bid to raise funds to help pay for his funeral.

Lewis was driving a moped along Wham Lane when the incident occured

So far, more than £7,000 has been raised as people donated and left heartfelt messages of remembrance to page.

The fundraising page statement described his tragic death as a 'bad dream', adding that Lewis 'brightened up every room so easily and made an imprint on people's lives.'

Those words of love and compassion continued to be shared across social media site Facebook and on cards and balloons at a memorial set up at the site of the incident.

Candles, cards and balloons have been placed lovingly on the junction of Sheephill Lane and Wham Lane, New Longton.

The memorial that has been placed along Wham Lane

His brother Jordan also vowed to donate some of the money to road safety charities, adding: "We are absolutely lost for words. You have all been so generous. People I know who have very little have donated what they can, and that speaks so much volume. People we don’t know have donated. It’s incredible.

“As you can imagine, we have raised so much more than ever expected. All the remaining funds will be put to good causes such as Fatal road traffic accident charities and help with creating something in Lewis’s memory.”

Police were called to the scene of the incident just after 8.20 am on Saturday, August 21, to reports of a collision between a Ford Fusion car and an Aprilla moped, before officers confirmed that Lewis had suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

People are encouraged to visit the memorial this evening, August 24, to pay their respects between 7 and 8 pm.

Sgt Michael Higginson, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has cost a young man his life and my thoughts are with Lewis's loved ones at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision itself or who has any information which may assist to get in touch.”