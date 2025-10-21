All the secondary schools in Chorley & South Ribble ranked by their 2025 GCSE results

The latest data on school performance is out so take a look at how Chorley and South Ribble secondary schools rank according to their 2025 GCSE results...

Progress 8 scores measure the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.

This score however is not available for the 2024/25 academic year as Covid-19 disruption means there is no KS2 assessment data available to calculate the Progress 8 baseline.

Instead, the government has shared Attainment 8 measures for each secondary school, which looks at how pupils have performed in tests and assessments across eight qualifications.

So take a look below at all the secondary schools in Chorley and South Ribble ranked by their Attainment 8 scores, starting with the highest achievers..

All the secondary schools in Chorley & South Ribble ranked by their 2025 GCSE results

1. Chorley & South Ribble secondary schools ranked (2025)

All the secondary schools in Chorley & South Ribble ranked by their 2025 GCSE results | Google Maps

The school on Highfield Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 59.2 which is above the national average

2. Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy

The school on Highfield Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 59.2 which is above the national average | Google Maps

The school on Astley Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 58.9 which is above the national average

3. Saint Michael's Church of England High School

The school on Astley Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 58.9 which is above the national average | Google Maps

The school on Crabtree Avenue has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 55.6 which is above the national average

4. All Hallows Catholic High School

The school on Crabtree Avenue has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 55.6 which is above the national average | Google

