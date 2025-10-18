All of Preston’s secondary schools ranked by their 2025 GCSE results

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

The latest data on school performance is out so take a look at how Preston secondary schools rank according to their 2025 GCSE results...

Progress 8 scores measure the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.

This score however is not available for the 2024/25 academic year as Covid-19 disruption means there is no KS2 assessment data available to calculate the Progress 8 baseline.

Instead, the government has shared Attainment 8 measures for each secondary school, which looks at how pupils have performed in tests and assessments across eight qualifications.

So take a look below at all the secondary schools in Preston ranked by their Attainment 8 scores, starting with the highest achievers..

The school on Woodplumpton Lane has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 59.1 which is above the national average

2. Broughton High School

The school on Woodplumpton Lane has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 59.1 which is above the national average

The school on Deepdale Mill Street has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 55.8 which is above the national average

3. Preston Muslim Girls High School

The school on Deepdale Mill Street has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 55.8 which is above the national average

The school on St Vincent's Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 55.3 which is above the national average

4. Archbishop Temple Church of England High School

The school on St Vincent's Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 55.3 which is above the national average

