All of Preston’s secondary schools ranked by their 2025 GCSE results

Progress 8 scores measure the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.

This score however is not available for the 2024/25 academic year as Covid-19 disruption means there is no KS2 assessment data available to calculate the Progress 8 baseline.

Instead, the government has shared Attainment 8 measures for each secondary school, which looks at how pupils have performed in tests and assessments across eight qualifications.

So take a look below at all the secondary schools in Preston ranked by their Attainment 8 scores, starting with the highest achievers..

Preston secondary schools ranked

Broughton High School The school on Woodplumpton Lane has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 59.1 which is above the national average

Preston Muslim Girls High School The school on Deepdale Mill Street has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 55.8 which is above the national average