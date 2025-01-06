Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adverse weather across Lancashire has meant many schools are closed today.

A yellow weather warning is currently in place for heavy rain and also thawing snow which may cause flooding across much of the North West, including Lancashire.

The weather has meant that many primary and secondary schools have been unable to open today, Monday, Janauary 6.

Take a look a the lsit of school closures below, by area, reported by Lancashire County Council.

Burnley

Burnley Lowerhouse Junior School- whole school closure, all day

Burnley Rockwood Nursery SchoolAdverse Weather- whole school closure, all day

Burnley Springfield Community Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Burnley St James' Lanehead Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Burnley St Stephen's Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Cherry Fold Community Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Padiham Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Reedley Hallows Nursery School- whole school closure, all day

Ridgewood Community High School- whole school closure, all day

Rosewood Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Shuttleworth College- whole school closure, all day

Unity College- whole school closure, all day

Worsthorne Primary School- whole school closure, all day

All the Lancashire schools closed today due to the weather | David Jones/PA Wire

Chorley

Brinscall St John's Church of England/Methodist Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Fylde

No unavoidable closures

Hyndburn & Ribble Valley

Accrington Peel Park Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Accrington Woodnook Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Gisburn Primary- whole school closure, all day

Mellor St Mary Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Mount Carmel Roman Catholic High School- whole school closure, all day

Oswaldtwistle Moor End Community Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Oswaldtwistle School- whole school closure, all day

Oswaldtwistle St Andrew's Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Rhyddings- whole school closure, all day

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Primary School- whole school closure, all day

St Anne's and St Joseph's RC Primary School- whole school closure, all day

St Oswald's Roman Catholic Primary School, Accrington- whole school closure, all day

Lancaster

No unavoidable closures

Pendle

Barnoldswick Coates Lane Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Barnoldswick CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Barrowford School- whole school closure, all day

Bradley Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Colne Christ Church Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Colne Park Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Colne Primet Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Earby Springfield Primary Schoo- whole school closure, all day

Foulridge Saint Michael and All Angels CofE Va Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Holy Saviour Roman Catholic Primary School, Nelson- whole school closure, all day

Kelbrook Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Lomeshaye Junior School- whole school closure, all day

Marsden Community Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Nelson St Philip's Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Nelson Whitefield Infant School and Nursery Unit- whole school closure, all day

Pendle Community High School and College- whole school closure, all day

Pendle Vale College- whole school closure, all day

Pendle View Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Salterforth Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Ss John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School, Colne- whole school closure, all day

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy- whole school closure, all day

Trawden Forest Primary School- whole school closure, all day

West Street Community Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Preston

No unavoidable closures

Rossendale

All Saints' Roman Catholic High School- whole school closure, all day

Bacup Holy Trinity Stacksteads Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Bacup St Saviour's Community Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Haslingden Hillside Nursery School- whole school closure, all day

Haslingden Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Haslingden St James Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Newchurch St Nicholas Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Northern Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Sharneyford Primary School- whole school closure, all day

St Anne's Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day

St John's Stonefold Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day

St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School, Stacksteads, Bacup- whole school closure, all day

St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School and Nursery- whole school closure, all day

St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School, Haslingden- whole school closure, all day

Water Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Waterfoot Primary School- whole school closure, all day

South Ribble

No unavoidable closures

St James' Catholic Primary School, Skelmersdale

No unavoidable closures according to LCC but Larkholme Primary School has announced they have had to close today as they have no heatong.