All the secondary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble with new Ofsted reports in 2024

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 12:49 GMT

Across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble, 21 secondary schools received new Ofsted reports this year but how did they get on?

The educational watchdog Ofsted visited seven mainstream and 14 independent or special secondary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble between January 1 2023 and December 31 2024.

Educational establishments can be rated one of four grades - outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate - with a mix of ratings being given out throughout the year.

As of September however, Ofsted also changed the way it inspects school so that in the more recent reprots, no overall effectiveness rating is given instead just individual ratings across categories.

Take a look at all the schools with new Ofsted this year below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…

Report published Jan 30 following an inspection on Nov 14-16. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: staff help pupils to be ready to learn again; ambitious curriculum; exceptionally enriching personal development programme. Improvements needed: sometimes the books that pupils read are not closely matched to their phonics knowledge; parental engagement. Previous inspection: Good.

Report published Mar 6 following an inspection on Feb 7-8. Classed as 'outstanding'. Highlights: happy and supportive environment; pupils behave and achieve well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

Report published Mar 4 following an inspection on Jan 23-24. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: broad range of well-designed subject curriculums; variety of extra-curricular activities. Improvements needed: curriculum is not delivered consistently well across subjects; pupil attendance; adaption of curriculum for SEND. Previous inspection: Requires improvement.

