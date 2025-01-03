The educational watchdog Ofsted visited seven mainstream and 14 independent or special secondary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble between January 1 2023 and December 31 2024.

Educational establishments can be rated one of four grades - outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate - with a mix of ratings being given out throughout the year.

As of September however, Ofsted also changed the way it inspects school so that in the more recent reprots, no overall effectiveness rating is given instead just individual ratings across categories.

Take a look at all the schools with new Ofsted this year below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…

Preston, Chorley & South Ribble Secondary Ofsteds 2024 All the secondary schools across Preston, Chorley & South Ribble with new Ofsted reports in 2024

Roselyn House School (independent) Report published Jan 30 following an inspection on Nov 14-16. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: staff help pupils to be ready to learn again; ambitious curriculum; exceptionally enriching personal development programme. Improvements needed: sometimes the books that pupils read are not closely matched to their phonics knowledge; parental engagement. Previous inspection: Good.

Cedar Lodge School (independent) Report published Mar 6 following an inspection on Feb 7-8. Classed as 'outstanding'. Highlights: happy and supportive environment; pupils behave and achieve well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: Outstanding.