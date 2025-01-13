Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A school in South Ribble has maintain its good rating for the seventh continous time in 24 years.

St Leonard’s Church of England Primary School in Walton-le-Dale was reinspected by Ofsted between November 5 and November 6.

The school, located on Walton Green, was classed as maintaing its good standards* yet again, having held that rating since its first inspection back in 2001.

Ofsted did have a few pointers for St Leonard’s though as well as so take a look below at a full summary of what inspectors made of the school.

*Ofsted no longer gives schools an overall grade, but the educational watchdog says the school has kept the standards of its previous good report.

St Leonard’s Church of England Primary School has been classed as good for the seventh time in 24 years. | Google Maps

What did St Leonard’s do well?

The report starts by stating: “Pupils are happy at this nurturing school. They enjoy strong, positive relationships with caring staff. Pupils know that there are trusted adults who they can speak with about any worries they may have. This fosters a deep sense of safety and belonging.”

Pupils are also said to be well-behaved, they “flourish in their various roles and responsibilities” and they “benefit from a wide range of trips and clubs beyond the academic curriculum”.

The curriculum is then described as “ambitious and well thought out” whilst staff deliver it well.

In particular staff deliver the phonics programme effectively with the school placing “a high priority on teaching pupils to read”.

The school was also praised for providing “a wide range of high-quality opportunities to nurture pupils’ personal development” and for creatng “a harmonious community”.

What does St Leonard’s need to improve?

Inspectors wrote: “Occasionally, staff do not identify or address gaps in some pupils’ knowledge before they introduce new learning. This means that pupils’ learning is not as secure as it should be.”

Ofsted also stated that “the curriculum is not adapted consistently well for a small proportion of pupils with SEND” meaning those pupils “do not develop their knowledge and skills as well as they could”.

What has St Leonard’s said about its result?

The school expressed their pride not only for their latest Ofsted report but also for the results of two other recent inspections.

These were a SIAMS report (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) which commended St Leonard’s and a visit by a Lancashire behaviour consultant which granted them the Gold standard Behaviour Quality Mark in December .

Headteacher Kay Proctor said: “I am immensely proud of all of our children, staff and governors for their hard work and dedication and I am pleased that this has been recognised during three inspections.”