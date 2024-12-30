The educational watchdog Ofsted visited 37 mainstream primary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble between January 1 2023 and December 31 2024.

Educational establishments can be rated one of four grades - outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate - with a mix of ratings being given out throughout the year.

As of September however, Ofsted also changed the way it inspects school so that in the more recent reprots, no overall effectiveness rating is given instead just individual ratings across categories.

Take a look at all the schools with new Ofsted this year below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…

1 . Preston, Chorley & South Ribble primary Ofsteds All the primary schools in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble with new Ofsted reports in 2024

2 . Barton St Lawrence Church of England Primary School Report published Jan 19 following an inspection on Nov 29-29. Classed as 'Outstanding'. Highlights: pupils embody individuality, integrity and resilience; wide range of leadership opportunities; highly ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

3 . Bretherton Endowed Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School Report published Jan 22 following an inspection on Nov 28. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: pupil's behave and achieve well; happy and welcoming school; broad and ambitious. Improvements needed: assessment strategies; the school has not fully defined the most important knowledge in some subjects. Previous inspection: Outstanding.