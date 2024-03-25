Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edge Hill University in Ormskirk, West Lancashire was awarded the highest grade for ‘overall effectiveness’ across primary, secondary, and further education/training with inspectors judging the quality of education, and leadership and management to be outstanding.

The university says this sector-leading news recognises their commitment, as the largest Initial Teacher Education (ITE) provider in the North West, to deliver the highest quality education and support for its trainee teachers.

What are some of the reports highlights?

The glowing report starts by stating "Trainees at Edge Hill University flourish. Many trainees spoke proudly about how the ITE programmes have transformed their thinking as new teachers. They learn their phase and subject-specific ITE curriculums with fervour. Trainees exude the high levels of knowledge, skills and confidence necessary to embark successfully on their teaching careers."

Across all phases, the ITE curriculums are "meticulously designed and seamlessly integrated" and “trainees are immensely well supported by knowledgeable and inspirational tutors and by highly skilled, committed mentors”.

Finally the university was praised for the way in which its trainees "learn deeply about the importance of equality and social justice", working with local employers to teach them about the importance of raising aspirations, and developing an "impressive array of strategies to manage pupils’ and learners’ behaviour".

Edge Hill University has become the only higher education institution (HEI) in England to be rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted across all three teacher training age phases.

What have the university said?

Dr Jane Moore, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Education for Edge Hill, said: “Everyone in the Faculty of Education is entirely committed to the transformational power of education, for every learner from early years onwards, and for their families and communities.

“We work hard to provide our trainees with the highest quality preparation and to ensure they are confident, curious and compassionate in their future careers. We are also privileged to work with hundreds of like-minded partners, the schools, colleges and other settings who share our belief in social justice and refusal to settle for second best.

“Integral to this judgement is the everyday commitment and support we receive from our partner settings, schools and colleges, in particular the dedicated mentors who support and challenge our trainees whilst on professional placements and we are very proud that this has been recognised in the report too.”

Michelle Pearson, Head of Teacher Education Strategy, added: “For nearly 140 years Edge Hill has been developing the very best teachers for the profession. We are delighted that inspectors have recognised the dedication and innovation of this partnership in making a difference to the life chances of children and young people across the region.”

Meanwhile, Paul Livesley, the Deputy Head of Lathom High School and Chair of the Faculty of Education’s Strategic Partnership Board, said he was proud to work in partnership with Edge Hill to develop the next generation of teachers.

“We recognise our responsibility to pursue excellence in teacher education. Creating outstanding teachers is essential for the sector and ensures that our children have the knowledge, skills and choices that can truly transform their lives.”

L: Paul Livesley, Chair of the Faculty of Education’s Strategic Partnership Board. R: Dr Jane Moore, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Education for Edge Hill

What the trainee teachers say

Hina Suleman from Blackburn, who is studying a PGCE Secondary Computer Science and IT with QTS, said: “A University education isn’t just about acquiring knowledge; it’s about gaining critical thinking skills, expanding your world view and fostering personal growth – all of which I gained at Edge Hill.

“The University deserves this amazing assessment for fostering a tradition of excellence across various disciplines - vocational, educational and employability.”

Katy Dodd from Lanaster, who achieved a BA (Hons) Primary Early Years Education with QTS, said: “Edge Hill University has provided so many valuable experiences for me over the past three years, like the opportunity to do extra placements internationally. The support from tutors, and their subject expertise, is brilliant.”

