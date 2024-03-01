News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Schools and nurseries in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble with Ofsted reports in January and February

In the first two months of 2024, twelve schools and nurseries in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble received new Ofsted reports.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:28 GMT

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the twelve educational establishments below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

All the schools and nurseries who had reports issued in Jan and Feb

1. Ofsteds Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

All the schools and nurseries who had reports issued in Jan and Feb

Photo Sales
Report published Jan 3 following an inspection on Nov 30. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: bonds between staff and children; ambitious curriculum; well behaved children. Improvements needed: embed supervision arrangements so that staff develop their personal effectiveness; support staff with planning learning experiences that help children build on their prior knowledge. Previous inspection: Good.

2. Yarrow Valley Nursery And Out Of School Club

Report published Jan 3 following an inspection on Nov 30. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: bonds between staff and children; ambitious curriculum; well behaved children. Improvements needed: embed supervision arrangements so that staff develop their personal effectiveness; support staff with planning learning experiences that help children build on their prior knowledge. Previous inspection: Good.

Photo Sales
Report published Jan 3 following an inspection on Nov 24. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: calm and nurturing nursery; children's emotional development; broad curriculum. Improvements needed: differentiate learning experiences, particularly during group time; further improve the implementation of the curriculum for mathematics. Previous inspection: N/A.

3. Sheen's Nursery

Report published Jan 3 following an inspection on Nov 24. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: calm and nurturing nursery; children's emotional development; broad curriculum. Improvements needed: differentiate learning experiences, particularly during group time; further improve the implementation of the curriculum for mathematics. Previous inspection: N/A.

Photo Sales
Report published Jan 19 following an inspection on Nov 7. Classed as 'Requires Improvement'. Highlights: appropriately qualified teachers; well-planned careers education. Improvements needed: pupil attendance; assessment feedback; review the curriculums. Previous inspection: Good.

4. Myerscough College

Report published Jan 19 following an inspection on Nov 7. Classed as 'Requires Improvement'. Highlights: appropriately qualified teachers; well-planned careers education. Improvements needed: pupil attendance; assessment feedback; review the curriculums. Previous inspection: Good.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsNurseriesPrestonChorleySouth RibbleOfsted