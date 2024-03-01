Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the twelve educational establishments below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Ofsteds Preston, Chorley and South Ribble
All the schools and nurseries who had reports issued in Jan and Feb
2. Yarrow Valley Nursery And Out Of School Club
Report published Jan 3 following an inspection on Nov 30. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: bonds between staff and children; ambitious curriculum; well behaved children. Improvements needed: embed supervision arrangements so that staff develop their personal effectiveness; support staff with planning learning experiences that help children build on their
prior knowledge.
Previous inspection: Good.
3. Sheen's Nursery
Report published Jan 3 following an inspection on Nov 24. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: calm and nurturing nursery; children's emotional
development; broad curriculum. Improvements needed: differentiate learning experiences, particularly during group time; further improve the implementation of the curriculum for
mathematics. Previous inspection: N/A.
4. Myerscough College
Report published Jan 19 following an inspection on Nov 7. Classed as 'Requires Improvement'. Highlights: appropriately qualified teachers; well-planned careers education. Improvements needed: pupil attendance; assessment feedback; review the curriculums. Previous inspection: Good.