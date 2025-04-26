Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A school and a multi academy trust in Lancashire have both been shortlisted for prestigious national awards.

The UK’s most inspiring teachers and schools have been shortlisted in this year’s Tes Schools Awards.

The awards, dubbed the ‘Oscars of education’, recognise the very best teachers and schools from UK state and independent schools, across early years settings, primary and secondary.

The shortlist was compiled by a panel of expert judges, including school leaders and sector experts.

The scoools and teachers they chose showcase the best of UK education within 22 award categories, covering all areas of school education.

A Lancashire school and Trust have been shortlisted for prestigious accolades at TES Schools Awards 2025. | PA

Who was shortlisted from Lancashire?

Highfurlong School in Blackpool has been shortlisted for ‘Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Setting of the Year’.

Located on Blakpool Old Road, Highfurlong is an Ofsted rated Outstanding special education school which cates for those aged 2-19.

Elsewhere, Endeavour Learning Trust has been shortisted for ‘Trust of the year - 9 schools or Fewer’.

The growing multi academy trust currently encompasses four secondary schools and five primary schools across Lancashire and Sefton.

Those in Lancashire are Strike Lane Primar School, Burscough Priory Academy, Wellfield Academy, Tarleton Academy, Ormsirk School, Northbrook Primary Academy and Brindle Gregson Lane.

When will they find out if they have won?

Winners will be announced on Friday, June 20 at a glittering gala awards night at the Grosvenor Hotel on Park Lane, London.

What has been said about the awards?

Rod Williams, CEO of Tes, said: “I'd like to thank all those that entered the Tes Schools Awards this year. We’ve seen some incredible entries and more nominations this year than ever before, which just shows all the fantastic work that is being done across UK education. The Tes Schools Awards are a highlight of the education sector calendar, and it's important that we properly recognise the vital work that is being done across UK education, not just from the past academic year, but on a daily basis.”

For more information about the Awards, please visit: https://www.tes.com/en-gb/schools-awards