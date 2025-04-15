All the outstanding primary schools from across Lancashire

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 14:07 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 14:30 BST

With primary school offers day taking place tomorrow, take a look at the primary schools from across Lancashire that are considered oustanding by Ofsted.

Primary school offers will be sent out across Lancashire on Wednesday, April 16.

Ahead of the day, we thought we’d take a look at the primary schools from across the county that are considered the best by the educational watchdog.

Primary schools can be rated one of four grades - outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate - with a mix of ratings being given out throughout the year.

As of September however, Ofsted also changed the way it inspects school so that in the more recent reports, no overall effectiveness rating is given instead just individual ratings across categories.

In the following gallery therefore we have included the schools who were rated oustanding under the old system or outstanding across the board in the new:

Interested in looking at secondary schools instead? Take a look at the top-performing secondary schools in Lancashire as per the latest GCSE results here.

All the outstanding primary schools from across Lancashire

1. Outstanding Lancashire primary schools

All the outstanding primary schools from across Lancashire | Google Maps

Photo Sales
This Poulton-le-Fylde school was rated outstanding across all categories in March 2025

2. The Breck Primary School

This Poulton-le-Fylde school was rated outstanding across all categories in March 2025 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
This Chorley school was rated outstanding across all categories in January 2025

3. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Withnell

This Chorley school was rated outstanding across all categories in January 2025 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
This Preston school was rated outstanding across all categories in January 2025

4. The Olive School, Preston

This Preston school was rated outstanding across all categories in January 2025 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireOfstedPrimary Schools
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice