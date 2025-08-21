A day of celebration and achievement at Garstang Community Academy

By Estelle Bellamy
Published 21st Aug 2025
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 15:04 BST
George Gerraty, Thomas Coulton and Stan Marsh. Photo: Garstang Community Academy
George Gerraty, Thomas Coulton and Stan Marsh. Photo: Garstang Community Academy
Today, we celebrate the incredible achievements of our Year 11 students on their GCSE results day. This day marks the culmination of five years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance, not only from our students but also from our devoted staff.

This particular cohort is truly special. They navigated a significant portion of their secondary education through the challenges of a global pandemic. As a generation who missed out on the joyous celebrations and rites of passage at the end of their primary school years, it is a genuine pleasure to see them finally have a proper celebration that honours their resilience, commitment, and success.

We want to extend our heartfelt congratulations to every single student. Their journey at Garstang has prepared them not just for these exams, but for the next chapter of their lives.

As they move on to college, apprenticeships, or the world of work, we wish them all the very best for their future endeavours. The entire Garstang Community Academy family will always be cheering them on.

