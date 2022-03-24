6 year old boy from Preston raises hundreds for Ukraine with his ribbons

Jonathan Brindle-Wright came up with the fundraising idea by himself, after learning about the Ukraine crisis in school.

At first, with the help of his mother, Adele Brindle, Jonathan made the ribbons for his classmates to show solidarity, but soon he decided to sell them to raise funds and in two weeks over a 1000 ribbons have been made.

Jonathan said: "I wanted to help because I like to help people. We made the blue and yellow ribbons as a sign of supporting people in Ukraine, and we sold them because the money can go towards helping them. The people in Ukraine are suffering right now and I feel like we should all be helping to make it better."

Jonathan Brindle-Wright, six, from Ashton-on-Ribble, has been making and selling ribbons in the colours of the Ukraine flag in support of the Ukraine appeal.

So far Jonathan has raised over £700, and they are being sold around Preston, Walton-Le-Dale, Blackburn and even in Staffordshire and Cambridge.

Whilst Jonathan’s parents help him make the ribbons most night, his fundraising scheme has also had support from Here for Humanity, who have “shown Jonathan that he is capable of making a big impact in the community”, according to his mother.

Chris Murray, the founder of Here for Humanity, has even nominated Jonathan for the ‘Fundraiser Award’ as part of BBC’s Make A Difference Awards.

Adele, who works for Fulwood architects MCK Associates, which has also helped make ribbons, said: "I am unbelievably proud of Jonathan. He saw people suffering, he wanted to help, and he found a way to make that happen.

LANCASHIRE POST - 23-03-22 Jonathan pictured with parents Adele Brindle and James Wright, who help him make the ribbons.

"A lot of people think that they as an individual can't do much to help, but Jonathan is proof that even a child can make a difference on quite a big scale. It's quite inspiring to see what he has achieved in a short space of time, and he has been so humbled by the support of the community in making it a success.

“He is such a compassionate and loving boy, and when he sees that other people are having a hard time, or they are struggling, he immediately wants to do everything he can to make things better.”

The ribbons are still for sale and it has not yet been decided where the funds will go.

Stockists in the Preston area include the Hot Potato Tram, Tesco at Tulketh Mill, Spar at Lane Ends, M & M Fashion on New Hall Lane, Lilac Tree Interiors at Holland House Garden Centre.

You can also buy online by messaging Chris or Adele, with ribbons costing £1 plus usual postage fees, or £30 plus £2 postage for 30 ribbons.