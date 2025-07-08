45 epic photos from Penwortham Priory Academy’s 2025 prom

Penwortham Priory Academy’s 2025 prom was held at Barton Hall Hotel on Wedensday, June 25.
The young ladies and gentlemen from the school arrived in a full spectrum of impressive vehicles and they were all dressed to the nines, ready to celebrate.
There were so many amazing photo’s from Penwortham Priory Academy’s prom that we’ve had to make two galleries, the first of which is below.
We will share the second gallery tomorrow.
1 / 12
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.