Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 16:04 BST

Next up in our prom coverage we have a whole array of epic photos courtesy of Penwortham Priory Academy.

Penwortham Priory Academy’s 2025 prom was held at Barton Hall Hotel on Wedensday, June 25.

The young ladies and gentlemen from the school arrived in a full spectrum of impressive vehicles and they were all dressed to the nines, ready to celebrate.

There were so many amazing photo’s from Penwortham Priory Academy’s prom that we’ve had to make two galleries, the first of which is below.

We will share the second gallery tomorrow.

Take a look at 45 epic photos from Penwortham Priory Academy’s 2025 prom

1. Penwortham Priory prom 1

Take a look at 45 epic photos from Penwortham Priory Academy’s 2025 prom | Andy Ford

A group outside Bartle Hall Hotel

2. Penwortham Priory prom 2

A group outside Bartle Hall Hotel | Andy Ford

A trio of well dressed gentlemen

3. Penwortham Priory prom 3

A trio of well dressed gentlemen | Andy Ford

A glamorous arrival

4. Penwortham Priory prom 4

A glamorous arrival | Andy Ford

