29 more fab photos from Lostock Hall Academy's 2025 prom

Take a look at our second gallery from Lostock Hall Academy’s 2025 prom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, July 1, Lostock Hall Academy’s Class of 2025 brought their school journey to a spectacular close with a memorable celebration at the beautiful Rivington Hall Barn.

A school spokesperson told us: “Fortunately, the weather held out, allowing students to make their grand entrances in unforgettable style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The arrivals were truly a spectacle. From dirt bikes and pink limousines packed with friends to tractors, supercars, and vintage classics—each entrance turned heads. For the first time ever, a classic Royal Enfield sidecar made an appearance, with Amelia as the passenger, alongside a striking white limousine escorted by members of the Red Rose Chapter of the Harley Davidson Motorcycle Club.

“The glamour didn’t stop at the vehicles. Students dazzled in elegant gowns and sharp suits, proudly showcasing their style and individuality.

“Inside the venue, the atmosphere was electric—buzzing with excitement, pride, and a touch of nostalgia. Guests enjoyed a series of moving and memorable speeches, including a particularly heartfelt address from the Head Girl, followed by delicious food and a night of dancing.

“A sincere thank you goes out to everyone who helped make the evening so special. It was a joyful and fitting send-off for a truly unforgettable year group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wishing all our leavers an incredible summer—we look forward to welcoming you back on Results Day!”

There were so many brilliant photos from Lostock Hall Academy’s prom that gallery one can be found here and a gallery two is below.