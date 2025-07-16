37 wonderful photos from Lostock Hall Academy's 2025 prom

On Tuesday, July 1, Lostock Hall Academy’s Class of 2025 brought their school journey to a spectacular close with a memorable celebration at the beautiful Rivington Hall Barn.

A school spokesperson told us: “Fortunately, the weather held out, allowing students to make their grand entrances in unforgettable style.

“The arrivals were truly a spectacle. From dirt bikes and pink limousines packed with friends to tractors, supercars, and vintage classics—each entrance turned heads. For the first time ever, a classic Royal Enfield sidecar made an appearance, with Amelia as the passenger, alongside a striking white limousine escorted by members of the Red Rose Chapter of the Harley Davidson Motorcycle Club.

“The glamour didn’t stop at the vehicles. Students dazzled in elegant gowns and sharp suits, proudly showcasing their style and individuality.

“Inside the venue, the atmosphere was electric—buzzing with excitement, pride, and a touch of nostalgia. Guests enjoyed a series of moving and memorable speeches, including a particularly heartfelt address from the Head Girl, followed by delicious food and a night of dancing.

“A sincere thank you goes out to everyone who helped make the evening so special. It was a joyful and fitting send-off for a truly unforgettable year group.

“Wishing all our leavers an incredible summer—we look forward to welcoming you back on Results Day!”

There were so many brilliant photos from Lostock Hall Academy’s prom that gallery one is below and a gallery two will come very soon.

