27 fantastic photos of Lancashire pupils on A level results day

Take a look at this picture gallery of students all aross Lancashire receiving their A Level, T Level or BTEC level 3 results today.

This morning, students up and down the county nervously opened their A Level, T Level and BTEC level 3 results after two years of hard work.

You can read all about the latest results day news from across Lancashire in our blog here but below we have shared some of the fantastic photos of our students enjoying the day.

Whilst you can find specific photo galleries for Blackpool Sixth Form College, Preston College and Blackpool and The Fylde College elsewhere on our site, in the following gallery we have collated as many schools as we can.

Congratulations to all those who received their results today and we wish you luck with whatever comes next!

A-level, T-level and BTec results day at Blackpool & the Fylde College. Pictured are Dayna Katic and Lois Cavanagh.

Lancashire A level results day 1

A-level, T-level and BTec results day at Blackpool & the Fylde College. Pictured are Dayna Katic and Lois Cavanagh.

Stonyhurst College students Class of 2025 celebrate A Level success

Lancashire A level results day 2

Stonyhurst College students Class of 2025 celebrate A Level success

Celebratory pupils at Blackpool Sixth Form College

Lancashire A level results day 3

Celebratory pupils at Blackpool Sixth Form College

Preston College pupil James Metcalf achieved a Distinction in his Art & Design Level 3 course and is now progressing to the University of Lancashire to study Games Design.

Lancashire A level results day 4

Preston College pupil James Metcalf achieved a Distinction in his Art & Design Level 3 course and is now progressing to the University of Lancashire to study Games Design.

