27 fantastic photos of Lancashire pupils on A level results day

This morning, students up and down the county nervously opened their A Level, T Level and BTEC level 3 results after two years of hard work.
You can read all about the latest results day news from across Lancashire in our blog here but below we have shared some of the fantastic photos of our students enjoying the day.
Whilst you can find specific photo galleries for Blackpool Sixth Form College, Preston College and Blackpool and The Fylde College elsewhere on our site, in the following gallery we have collated as many schools as we can.
Congratulations to all those who received their results today and we wish you luck with whatever comes next!