23 more fab photos from Preston College’s annual Student Awards

The Student Awards, now in its third year, is an evening dedicated to celebrating Preston College’s most exceptional students; those who have gone above and beyond, inspired others, raised the standard, and broken barriers to achieve excellence.

Above and Beyond

Winner: Yensi Vargas Mojica – Level 2 Joinery

Highly Commended: Chenel Kellett – Level 3 Diploma Travel & Tourism

Highly Commended: Mohammed Aziz – Level 1 Automotive

Breaking Barriers

Winner: Anna Myerscough – Level 1 Caring for Children

Highly Commended: Gavin Longworth – Level 2 NVQ Barbering

Highly Commended: Harith Timol – Next Steps

Personal Achievement

Winner: Cameron Hughes – Level 3 TLevel Engineering Design and Development

Highly Commended: Bruce Moyle – Level 3 Certificate for Entry in Public Services

Highly Commended: Ruby Dunn – Level 3 Beauty Therapy

Community Impact

Winner: Marya Momand – Level 3 Applied Science

Highly Commended: Lexie Millings – Level 1 Public Services and Business

Highly Commended: Louis Jones – Level 3 Art and Design

Invaluable Contributor

Winner: Jessica Robinson – Level 3 Public Services

Highly Commended: Claudia Hauzer – Level 3 Beauty Therapy

Highly Commended: Eliza Wilson – Level 3 Performing and Production Arts

Rising Star

Winner: Kyle Woods-Lowry – Level 1 Plumbing

Highly Commended: Jennifer Falodun – Level 2 Hairdressing

Highly Commended: Joshua Riding – Level 2 Electrical

Student of the Year 2025

The coveted student of the year is chosen by Principal Simon Nixon from all of the above winners and this year’s Student of the Year winner is Cameron Hughes.

