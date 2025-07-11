23 more fab photos from Preston College’s annual Student Awards

The Student Awards, now in its third year, is an evening dedicated to celebrating Preston College’s most exceptional students; those who have gone above and beyond, inspired others, raised the standard, and broken barriers to achieve excellence.
Before you get to yet another fantastic gallery however, we have first listed all those successfull 2025 Students Award Winners:
Above and Beyond
Winner: Yensi Vargas Mojica – Level 2 Joinery
Highly Commended: Chenel Kellett – Level 3 Diploma Travel & Tourism
Highly Commended: Mohammed Aziz – Level 1 Automotive
Breaking Barriers
Winner: Anna Myerscough – Level 1 Caring for Children
Highly Commended: Gavin Longworth – Level 2 NVQ Barbering
Highly Commended: Harith Timol – Next Steps
Personal Achievement
Winner: Cameron Hughes – Level 3 TLevel Engineering Design and Development
Highly Commended: Bruce Moyle – Level 3 Certificate for Entry in Public Services
Highly Commended: Ruby Dunn – Level 3 Beauty Therapy
Community Impact
Winner: Marya Momand – Level 3 Applied Science
Highly Commended: Lexie Millings – Level 1 Public Services and Business
Highly Commended: Louis Jones – Level 3 Art and Design
Invaluable Contributor
Winner: Jessica Robinson – Level 3 Public Services
Highly Commended: Claudia Hauzer – Level 3 Beauty Therapy
Highly Commended: Eliza Wilson – Level 3 Performing and Production Arts
Rising Star
Winner: Kyle Woods-Lowry – Level 1 Plumbing
Highly Commended: Jennifer Falodun – Level 2 Hairdressing
Highly Commended: Joshua Riding – Level 2 Electrical
Student of the Year 2025
The coveted student of the year is chosen by Principal Simon Nixon from all of the above winners and this year’s Student of the Year winner is Cameron Hughes.