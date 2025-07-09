29 fantastic photos from Preston College’s annual Student Awards

The Student Awards, now in its third year, is an evening dedicated to celebrating Preston College’s most exceptional students; those who have gone above and beyond, inspired others, raised the standard, and broken barriers to achieve excellence.

From a nomination pool of 101 exceptional individuals, 18 finalists were chosen across six award categories.

Together with their friends and family, and the tutors who nominated them, the finalists enjoyed an evening filled with celebration, recognition and pride.

The winners and highly commended students were announced and presented with trophies and certificates by Principal and Chief Executive Simon Nixon and Chair of the Board Jose Sendano- Martinez.

Simon Nixon, Principal and Chief Executive says; “At this time of the year I am privileged to be part of many awards celebrations and end-of-year achievements, and this occasion is no exception. The Student Awards truly highlight the incredible students we have at our college, and I for one am extremely honoured to be here; listening to all the incredible reasons why these students have been nominated and sharing their successes with their tutors, their friends and family. To be in a room full of such inspiration students makes us all realise why we do our jobs. It’s a very proud moment to be able to share this with everyone.”

Vice Principal Mick Noblett and Vice Principal Iain Stott led the proceedings, announcing the finalists and winners through heartfelt videos from the students’ tutors.

The evening was further enriched with captivating performances by the Actor Training Academy’s Grace and Elliott, while student filmmakers and photographers Jake and Callum expertly captured the event.

Personal Achievement and Student of the Year winner Cameron Hughes

Breaking Barriers Winner Anna Myerscough (Level 1 Caring for Children)

Community Impact Winner Marya Momand (Level 3 Applied Science)

Above and Beyond Winner Yensi Vargas Mojica (Level 2 Joinery)