17 more fab photos from Holy Cross Catholic High School's 2025 prom

By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST

Coverage of Holy Cross Catholic High School's 2025 prom continues with another fantastic gallery.

Holy Cross Catholic High School held their 2025 prom on Wednesday, June 25 at Rivington Barn.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Year 11 pupils celebrated the end of the examination period and their time at Holy Cross with a fantastic prom night held at Rivington Barn, Horwich on Wednesday 25 June. It was wonderful to see so many people who came to celebrate this occasion with the pupils. The outfits were on point and the pupils danced and sang the night away.

“Our Head Boy Austin and Head Girl Holly-Belle were presented with a Holy Cross shield as a gift to thank them for their leadership and additional duties that they carried out on behalf on the school. However, the biggest cheer of the night went to Mrs Tierney when she was thanked for her support and guidance both academically, emotionally and spiritually to the year group as Head of Year 11.”

There were so many great photos from Holy Cross’ prom that below is gallery two from the evening, you can see the first here.

A whole gang of well dressed lads

A whole gang of well dressed lads | submit

A trio of glam ladies

A trio of glam ladies | submit

Great pic lads!

Great pic lads! | submit

Beautiful blue dresses girls

Beautiful blue dresses girls | sbmit

