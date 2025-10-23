12 Lancashire school pupils & staff members win Endeavour Awards
Excellence and dedication has been celebrated at the Endeavour Awards this month, with pupils and staff from nine schools across the Northwest being recognised.
Around 300 guests gathered to celebrate amazing achievements across the Endeavour Learning Trusts.
Winners of awards included a special recognition award for staff member Helen Rawsthorne from Burscough Priory who is 81, and has been with the school for over 40 years.
Another special recognition award was given to the girls at Churchtown Primary who were involved in the Southport attack last year.
Within the Endeavour schools, Hannah Parr at Linaker Primary School was awarded a Staff Transformational Award, for her work profoundly transformed the school’s approach to SENDL Hannah’s vision, drive, and innovation have redefined how Linaker supports learners, breaking down barriers with compassion and a relentless focus on student needs.
Overall, there were 72 nominees in total, with 12 winners and a further 12 runners up. Attendees were treated to a moving performance by the Endeavour Primary Schools Choir, with further performances later in the evening.
Which Lancashire schools have won?
The full list of winners was:
- Staff Individuality Award - George Curtis - Tarleton Academy, Tarleton
- Student Individuality Award - Grace - Wellfield Academy, Leyland
- Staff Transformational Award - Hannah Parr - Linaker Primary School, Southport
- Student Transformational Award - Leyton - Tarleton Academy, Tarleton
- Staff Togetherness Award - Sarah Simm - Ormskirk School, Ormskirk
- Student Togetherness Award - Tilli - Strike Lane Primary School, Freckleton
- Staff Belonging Award - Lisa Mitchell - Brindle Gregson Lane, South Ribble
- Student Belonging Award - Isabelle - Brindle Gregson Lane, South Ribble
- Staff People Centred Award - Laura Shawcroft - Churchtown Primary School, Southport
- Student People Centred Award - Darcie - Northbrook Primary School, Leyland
- Staff Community - Catch Hayhurst - Burscough Priory Academy, Burscough
- Student Community - Ellie - Burscough Priory Academy, Burscough
What has been said about the awards?
David Clayton, CEO of the Endeavour Learning Trust, commented: “It was amazing to be able to celebrate the extraordinary spirit that runs through our Trust.
“A spirit that is defined by our values, and brought to life by our colleagues and children.
“Our colleagues and children at Endeavour demonstrate incredible commitment, creativity and togetherness and we were very pleased to be able to recognise them at such a fantastic event.
“I look forward to the Endeavour Awards returning even bigger in 2026!”