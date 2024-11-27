The most exciting time of the year is almost here 🎧

Spotify Wrapped ‘coming soon’ new teaser reveals.

Your Wrapped will contain ‘multitudes’.

Teaser perhaps hints at features.

Spotify has dropped a teaser promising that Wrapped is “coming soon”.

The streaming service has been tight-lipped on its annual round-up, as fans continue to count the days until it arrives. But it has now released a full blown trailer for it.

The countdown is properly on now thought for Spotify Wrapped - and the tease hints at what to expect. Here’s all you need to know:

Spotify teases Wrapped 2024. Photo: HTGanzo - stock.adobe.com | HTGanzo - stock.adobe.com

Spotify teases Wrapped release date

In a post on social media, the streaming giant said: “This year contained multitudes. So will your Wrapped. Coming Soon.”

Spotify has in recent years released the Wrapped round-up on a Wednesday, either late in November or early December. However with the teaser dropping on November 27, it suggests that the date could be switched up - unless we are still a full week away.

What features does the teaser hint at?

The obvious one is the term ‘multitudes’, which appears to be set to be a key part of Spotify Wrapped 2024. The brief 26 second shows the Spotify logo emboldened on a range of different items - from a coffee cup, to a punky studded bag and more.

Spotify Wrapped usually features more than just a list of your favourite songs and stats. In the past there have been graphics that show which city your music taste most fits - my girlfriend got Fukuoka in Japan and I got Pittsburgh, in America.

The teaser for 2024 Wrapped perhaps could hint at further explorations of what your listening habits say about your mood. Maybe the coffee cup hints at morning and it could name your listening habits when you get up - this is all just a guess on my part, perhaps I’m looking too much into it.

Are you excited for Spotify Wrapped 2024?