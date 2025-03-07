Sixties fashion model Twiggy has credited her Lancashire-born father with the advice that kept her safe through the early years of her career.

The star has spoken out as she watched a “very emotional” new documentary about her life for the first time.

The film, named Twiggy, was directed by Sadie Frost and follows the star’s upbringing, career and relationships.

It features the 75-year-old, also known as Dame Lesley Lawson, with contributions from former Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney, US actor Dustin Hoffman and actress Dame Joanna Lumley.

Reflecting on whether the modelling world has changed, she added: “I hope? I mean, I don’t know for a fact, because I’m not in the midst of that world, but I hope it’s changed. I think it has.

“And I know most of the big model agencies, you have to be a certain age, you have to have chaperones, quite rightly, because we now know that lots of things that shouldn’t have gone on, went on.

“That didn’t happen to me, I have to add, because my wise old dad from Lancashire said, ‘If you want to do this, you’ve always got to be chaperoned.’

“Either he came, my manager came, my mum came. So I was always very protected. So I was lucky.”

Twiggy arriving for a celebrity screening for Twiggy at Vue West End in London | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Twiggy whose real name is Lesley Hornby is the daughter of William Norman Hornby, a master carpenter and joiner from Lancashire.

He was born and lived in Bolton - when it was part of Lancashire. Twiggy has proudly spoken of her father’s Lancashire roots.

Speaking at a London screening, she said: “The first time I saw it, when they did the first cut, about three months ago, two months ago, it was very emotional.

“I’d seen lots of the clips before, over the years, but actually Sadie did find some that I’d never seen, (it was a) very emotional journey seeing my mum and dad, who are no longer with us, seeing myself.

“I couldn’t get over how young I was. I was (young), I was 16, but when you’re 16, you kind of feel grown up.

“When I looked at it, I realised how young I was.

“(It was) emotional going through some of the phases of my life that were sad, for myself and my daughter. Then lovely to see the happier moments, and all my loved ones.”

During her modelling career Twiggy was known for her androgynous style, appearing on the cover of the likes of Vogue and Tatler, and she also had a career on stage and screen, with her role in The Boy Friend (1971) earning her two Golden Globe awards.

For her Broadway debut in My One And Only she received a Tony nomination for best actress in a musical in 1983, before going on to host her own TV show, Twiggy’s People, which saw her interview celebrities.

Twiggy opens in UK and Irish cinemas on Friday March 7.