Pop superstar Olly Murs arrives in Blackpool for Switch On and meets his waxwork
But as well as thousands of adoring fans and dozens of photographers, Olly Murs was greeted by himself!
Just a few minutes before he is set to wow the crowds, Olly posed for pictures with his waxwork figure from Blackpool’s Madame Taussauds and said it was ‘a bit weird’ to be greeted by himself wearing an I love Blackpool hoodie.
Olly told journalists about the waxwork: “It freaks me out everytime. But can I nick the hoodie?”
Olly is headlining the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party that has already seen Toploader and Lousia Johnson perform.
He will be pulling the lever and turning on this year’s lights.